RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for Covid-19 and will quarantine at her home in Michigan.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive,” a spokesperson for the RNC told The Hill on Friday. “She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”

President Trump announced late Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid-19.

President Trump is experiencing minor symptoms and WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he is in good spirits.

