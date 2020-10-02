https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/rush-limbaugh-says-trumps-gonna-stay-off-trail/

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has spent long periods of time out of sight of his supporters, sequestered in his basement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not President Trump, who’s been holding outdoor rallies wherever and whenever he can.

That is, until now. With his diagnosis of COVID-19, he’s going to disappear from the campaign trail, right?

Wrong, said talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday after the president’s campaign canceled a number of upcoming in-person events.

“Who says that Trump’s gonna stay off the trail? Trump could call this show anytime he wants. If Trump wants to do a virtual rally on this show, he could call right now,” Limbaugh said. “If the president wants to address the nation, he could call right now. He could call into this program and say whatever he wants to say right now. I’m hereby offering: If the president wants to do a rally, ’cause he can’t go to a rally.”

Limbaugh said that if Trump “wants to do a nationwide rally on the most-listen-to radio talk show in the country, he’s got an open invitation to come here.”

“But if he doesn’t do that, who’s to say he won’t arrange a rally somewhere with a bunch of gigantic screens? I don’t think he’s gonna be invisible for 10 days or whatever length of time the quarantine is,” he said.

“I think it’s 10, maybe 14 days. But with the marvels of modern technology, he doesn’t have to remain invisible in any way, shape, manner, or form. I’ll tell you something else, folks. You circle back here to Amy Coney Barrett. We’ve got the perfect — the absolute perfect reason — to cancel the hearings and go ahead and confirm her. COVID-19!”

A caller then suggested that the president start doing weekly prime-time addresses to the nation on television.

But Limbaugh pointed out the networks simply wouldn’t cooperate.

He said the president “ought to just cease any back-and-forth with the media anywhere, anytime.”

“I don’t care if it’s these press conferences he does out on the White House lawn on the way to the helicopter where you don’t see the media. Don’t even engage ’em, right up ’til the election. You know, in other words, out-Biden Biden. Biden didn’t do them. Do the Biden. Biden doesn’t isn’t doing diddly-squat! Biden’s hiding in his little basement, wherever he is,” he said.

He repeated his invitation to the president.

“Like if he wants to call in here anytime, he can. If he wants to use this program to do a radio rally, he is more than welcome to — and I’m gonna find a way to reach out to the White House and extend this invitation formally.”

