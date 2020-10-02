https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/san-francisco-rents-plunge-showing-strain-pandemic-wildfires/

(CNBC) Rent prices continued to plunge across the U.S. last month, with San Francisco leading the decline, according to data from Zumper, a real-estate start-up.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco dropped more than 20% from a year ago, to $2,830, according to the report. That’s the largest decline the company has recorded. Month-to-month, the price of a median one-bedroom in the city dropped nearly 7%, according to Zumper.

Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades pointed toward a flood of supply in the market. Some renters may be inclined to move to the suburbs to get more space, as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred companies to close offices and allow employees to work from home. Facebook and Google, for example, have told employees they can work remotely at least through next summer.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

