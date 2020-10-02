https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/san-francisco-rents-plunge-showing-strain-pandemic-wildfires/
(CNBC) Rent prices continued to plunge across the U.S. last month, with San Francisco leading the decline, according to data from Zumper, a real-estate start-up.
The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco dropped more than 20% from a year ago, to $2,830, according to the report. That’s the largest decline the company has recorded. Month-to-month, the price of a median one-bedroom in the city dropped nearly 7%, according to Zumper.
Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades pointed toward a flood of supply in the market. Some renters may be inclined to move to the suburbs to get more space, as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred companies to close offices and allow employees to work from home. Facebook and Google, for example, have told employees they can work remotely at least through next summer.