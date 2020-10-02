https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sasse-barrett-democrats-catholic/2020/10/02/id/990055

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., says Democrats should not be targeting President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith.

His comments came after he met with Barrett. His remarks were detailed by The Washington Free Beacon on Friday.

“Instead of arguing with Judge Barrett’s judicial philosophy, too many on the left are trying to belittle her accomplishments by attacking her faith,” Sasse said. “It’s disgusting because it’s an attack on America’s core belief in religious liberty. It’s dumb because attacking a Catholic mom who happens to be an incredible lawyer, professor, and jurist is a losing strategy.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Barrett had signed an anti-abortion newspaper ad more than a decade ago that criticized the Supreme Court’s abortion rights ruling in Roe v. Wade.

But Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee which will take up the nomination, maintained she should not be attacked over her beliefs.

“The over-the-top smears are going to look really dumb to Americans when they hear Judge Barrett speak at her confirmation hearing,” Sasse said.

He was also critical of calls to pack the court in the event she is confirmed, saying Democrats are “playing with fire” by entertaining such measures.

And in a statement, Sasse said: “Judge Barrett is a brilliant jurist and an unsurpassed nominee. Political hacks have worked hard to attack her faith in an effort to belittle her accomplishments, but that strategy isn’t just despicable – it’s dumb.”

