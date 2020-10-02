https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/kathy-griffin-tells-trump-id-volunteer-be-your-caregiver-after-president-tests

Kathy Griffin poses with likeness of Trump’s severed head. (Screenshot)

When President Donald Trump tweeted the news that he had tested positive for coronavirus, Trump-loathing comedian Kathy Griffin posted a sinister reply.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” President Trump announced in a late-night tweet on Thursday.

Griffin – who is infamous for having posed for a photo of her holding up a likeness of Trump’s bloody, severed head – posted an ominous reply, saying she’d like to be the president’s “caregiver”:

“I’d like to volunteer to be your caregiver. I’m a patriot.”

“I don’t think he’s capable of sticking to a 14 day quarantine,” she followed up.

Griffin, then, tweeted a question to Vice President Mike Pence, insinuating that, if he tests “positive” for the coronavirus, it would be positive news::

“So, Mike Pence…have anything positive to tell us?”

“Who…else…KNEW?” Griffin asked in her next tweet.

When comedic actor, screenwriter, and director Judd Apatow tweeted early Friday morning that “Tonight will reveal where we all think the line is comedically,” Griffin tweeted a one-word reply: “Oops.”

