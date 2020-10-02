https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/secret-melania-tapes-cnn-releases-undercover-recordings-and-now-i-love-melania-more-than-ever/

WTF I love Melania now even more. Thanks CNN! #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/2vEtIwxwDk — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 2, 2020

Sure, the language is rough in parts, but Melania is a tough NYC gal, so that is to be expected. The comments on Obama, and liberal media bias are priceless.

Her former friend’s name is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff – she went to the White House with the First Lady in 2017 as an unpaid adviser, but was ousted in 2018. She is trying to sell a book, hence the tapes being released by CNN.

Here’s the full video