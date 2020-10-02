https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blackburn-covid-test-negative/2020/10/02/id/990153

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said Friday she has twice tested negative for the novel coronavirus since travelling with President Donald Trump to Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland and attending the event.

“I have had two tests today, two COVID tests, and both are negative,” Blackburn said on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “So we are doing well, we wish the president and Mrs. (Melania) Trump well as well as any others that were exposed. I understand that (presidential aide) Hope Hicks is quarantined at this point, as she has tested positive for COVID also.”

The comments from Blackburn, 68, come less than a day after Trump disclosed he and his wife had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Blackburn said she was pleased by reports that Trump had gone to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, because they would be able to monitor and treat him more quickly.

Blackburn said she was part of a contingent that attended the debate for media and publicity.

“Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and I were each on the plane with him going out, and then we stayed out there doing media and flew back the next day on Wednesday,” Blackburn said. “That is why I was tested twice. I had a quick test and a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. Each were negative.”

