Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Lee’s statement comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump have been infected with the coronavirus, as well as RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s revelation of also recently testing positive for the virus.

What are the details?

In a Twitter statement, the Utah lawmaker wrote, “Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for Covid-19. Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive.”

He continued, “On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days.

“Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home,” Lee’s statement added. “I have spoken with Leader [Mitch] McConnell and Chairman [Lindsey] Graham, and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the full Senate.”

What else?

On Tuesday, Lee met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Following his meeting with Barrett, Lee, whose committee is scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Barrett later this month, said, “I was remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett. My meeting with her was fantastic.”

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, he added, “She is a judge, a legal scholar, a lawyer, and a jurist with outstanding credentials. We had a great conversation and I am very much looking forward to speaking with her more during her confirmation hearing.”

The outlet reported that Barrett also met Tuesday with other key Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

“Other Republicans on the Judiciary Committee with whom she met included Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Mike Crapo of Idaho,” the Tribune reported. “She also visited with Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota and Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Rick Scott of Florida.”

Barrett met with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) on Wednesday.

In a statement, Romney said, “I enjoyed meeting Judge Barrett, and we had an informative, wide-ranging discussion about her impressive background and her judicial philosophy. I look forward to her upcoming testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

