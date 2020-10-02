http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LYRfpCrb2QA/

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced in a Friday statement.

The Utah senator said that he experienced symptoms “consistent with longtime allergies” but sought medical advice “out of an abundance of caution” and was subsequently tested for the Chinese coronavirus.

“Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days,” he said.

Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he spoke to both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as well as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and “assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the full Senate”:

The news follows both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the virus. Both are experiencing “mild symptoms,” but the first lady said she is “feeling good.”

Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with Senators on Capitol Hill this week, including Lee, who described the meeting as “fantastic.”

“She is a judge, a legal scholar, a lawyer, and a jurist with outstanding credentials. We had a great conversation and I am very much looking forward to speaking with her more during her confirmation hearing,” he said.

According to the White House, Barrett has tested negative for the virus, and there are no plans to delay the beginning of the confirmation process.

“Talked to Senator Lee earlier today and wished him a speedy recovery. Look forward to welcoming him back to the @senjudiciary to proceed with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barret on October 12,” Graham tweeted following Lee’s announcement:

Talked to Senator Lee earlier today and wished him a speedy recovery. Look forward to welcoming him back to the @senjudiciary to proceed with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barret on October 12. https://t.co/OVm0OQbnQF — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

