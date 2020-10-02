https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/poll-americans-are-preparing-civil-war

Are you preparing for potential coming unrest? If so, you’re not alone.

A shocking new poll reveals that 62% of respondents are concerned that America could be “on the verge of another civil war,” and 52% are stockpiling food and other essentials in “anticipation of social unrest.”

The survey, conducted by Engagious, the Sports and Leisure Research Group, and ROKK Solutions as part of their “2020 Back to Normal Barometer” study, found that even moderates believe major unrest is coming, too.

“This is the single most frightening poll result I’ve ever been associated with,” said Rich Thau, president of Engagious.

