https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/10/02/shock-poll-astounding-percentage-of-democrats-happy-about-trumps-covid-diagnosis-n999173

When news of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis broke, many unhinged liberals took to Twitter to express joy, and even wish death upon the president.

It would be nice to believe that unhinged liberals on social media aren’t representative of the whole Democratic Party, but sadly, according to a new Morning Consult poll, they might actually be pretty darn close.

According to the newly released poll, 41 percent of Democrats are “indifferent” about Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, while a staggering 40 percent responded that they were “happy” about it. Republicans, however, were mostly “sad” (55 percent) and “worried” (51 percent).

Thirty-one percent of Democrats actually claimed to be “excited” at the news.

Excited? Is Trump Derangement Syndrome in the Democratic Party so bad that many Democrats are happy and excited about his diagnosis?

According to a new @MorningConsult poll, 40% of Democrats are “happy” and 31% are “excited” about @realDonaldTrump‘s COVID-19 diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/GLMTuC3HaR — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 2, 2020

Voters are also worried about the economy following the news. “Nearly half (49 percent) of all registered voters say they are more worried about the economy after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, compared to 38 percent who said his diagnosis hasn’t changed their opinion on the matter,” explains Joanna Piacenza of Morning Consult.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

