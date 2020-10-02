https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/sick-40-democrats-happy-president-trump-comes-coronavirus/

On Thursday night Trump Campaign adviser Hope Hicks announced she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hope traveled on Air Force One with the president three times this week.

An hour later President Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady came down with the coronavirus.

Most Americans felt surprised and sad with the news.

But according to Morning Consult Polling 40% of Democrats are “happy” that President Trump came down with coronavirus.

They want him dead.

2/ Republicans and Democrats’ top emotions vary dramatically. Republicans report being “sad” (55%) and “worried” (51%); Democrats are “indifferent” (41%) and “happy” (40%).https://t.co/wlQAC1zZyy — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 2, 2020

