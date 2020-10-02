https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/snort-reagan-battalion-fact-checks-jim-acosta-claiming-trump-finally-condemned-white-supremacists-with-jim-acosta/
Jim Acosta quite dramatically reported that Trump FINALLY condemned white supremacists.
FINALLY!
On Sean Hannity.
Trump has finally condemned white supremacists… on Hannity.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020
It’s like he doesn’t even know what he’s tweeted himself in the past few years.
Gosh, it’s almost as if Acosta is fact-checking Acosta.
Heh.
You in 2017 https://t.co/BNcspSZ1fN pic.twitter.com/U8At8Yord0
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 2, 2020
Oof.
@Acosta is a”journalist”. Facts don’t matter to him.
— 💚 Darth Kitteh (@eloracnasus) October 2, 2020
And in 2016 he said it to Chris Wallace during a debate! https://t.co/YrlKJqcZ9A
— Irma Snyder (@NanaSnyder) October 2, 2020
Cut @acosta some slack. One of the primary symptoms of TDS is memory loss. He can’t help himself.
— Damon Moore (@DamonJMoore) October 2, 2020
To the LEFT, Facts are always optional!
— GARSEEYAH (@GARSEEYAH1) October 2, 2020
He is way beyond parody 🤣
— 💧☔DefiantMacca (@DefiantMacca) October 2, 2020
This is a new level of Twitter Gold, more like Twitter Platinum
— GameChanger (@dahilliard1) October 2, 2020
Acosta…Zero Credibility
— marketdaddy (@DavidSp19613259) October 2, 2020
Acosta is gonna Acosta, but wow.
***
Related:
Are you HIGH?! Insane Obama lackey TORCHED for calling to invoke 25th amendment after Trump tests positive for COVID; Update, he tried deleting BUT we got it
REKT! James Woods has just 1 word for WaPo and their ‘tasteless’ (now deleted) tweet about never having to think about Trump again
Outpouring of LOVE from Libs for Trumps after testing positive for COVID is AMAZING – JK they’re AWFUL, here are the worst of the worst