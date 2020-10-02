https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/snort-reagan-battalion-fact-checks-jim-acosta-claiming-trump-finally-condemned-white-supremacists-with-jim-acosta/

Jim Acosta quite dramatically reported that Trump FINALLY condemned white supremacists.

FINALLY!

On Sean Hannity.

Trump has finally condemned white supremacists… on Hannity. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

It’s like he doesn’t even know what he’s tweeted himself in the past few years.

Gosh, it’s almost as if Acosta is fact-checking Acosta.

Heh.

Oof.

@Acosta is a”journalist”. Facts don’t matter to him. — 💚 Darth Kitteh (@eloracnasus) October 2, 2020

And in 2016 he said it to Chris Wallace during a debate! https://t.co/YrlKJqcZ9A — Irma Snyder (@NanaSnyder) October 2, 2020

Cut @acosta some slack. One of the primary symptoms of TDS is memory loss. He can’t help himself. — Damon Moore (@DamonJMoore) October 2, 2020

To the LEFT, Facts are always optional! — GARSEEYAH (@GARSEEYAH1) October 2, 2020

He is way beyond parody 🤣 — 💧☔DefiantMacca (@DefiantMacca) October 2, 2020

This is a new level of Twitter Gold, more like Twitter Platinum — GameChanger (@dahilliard1) October 2, 2020

Acosta…Zero Credibility — marketdaddy (@DavidSp19613259) October 2, 2020

Acosta is gonna Acosta, but wow.

***

Related:

Are you HIGH?! Insane Obama lackey TORCHED for calling to invoke 25th amendment after Trump tests positive for COVID; Update, he tried deleting BUT we got it

REKT! James Woods has just 1 word for WaPo and their ‘tasteless’ (now deleted) tweet about never having to think about Trump again

Outpouring of LOVE from Libs for Trumps after testing positive for COVID is AMAZING – JK they’re AWFUL, here are the worst of the worst

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

