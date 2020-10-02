https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/snort-reagan-battalion-fact-checks-jim-acosta-claiming-trump-finally-condemned-white-supremacists-with-jim-acosta/

Jim Acosta quite dramatically reported that Trump FINALLY condemned white supremacists.

FINALLY!

On Sean Hannity.

It’s like he doesn’t even know what he’s tweeted himself in the past few years.

Gosh, it’s almost as if Acosta is fact-checking Acosta.

Heh.

Oof.

Acosta is gonna Acosta, but wow.

