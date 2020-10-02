https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/sometimes-its-good-to-just-shut-up-jennifer-rubins-ugly-attack-on-melania-trump-backfires-in-a-glorious-fashion/

Melanie Trump updated Twitter about how she is doing after the news broke that the First Lady tested positive for COVID.

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

And of course, Jennifer Rubin wasted NO time falling all over herself to be the biggest ghoul of all, trying to pick a fight with Melania:

You may not give a f*** about children but decent people care about one another. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 2, 2020

Rubin attacking Melania for updating Twitter on her condition? Classy.

Starting to think she is like Pavlov’s dogs, and anytime someone named Trump tweets she drools down her chin and barks at them on Twitter.

Sometimes it’s ok not to respond. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 2, 2020

Seriously.

Why are you such a garbage human being? — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 2, 2020

Delete your account — schotts (@schotts) October 2, 2020

Bring it Jen!!! — James M. (@travelingman67) October 2, 2020

All class, Jen. You are all class. — Bob Driscoll (@RNDriscoll) October 2, 2020

Yup.

Just like the rest of our favorite Never Trumpers.

