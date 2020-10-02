https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/sometimes-its-good-to-just-shut-up-jennifer-rubins-ugly-attack-on-melania-trump-backfires-in-a-glorious-fashion/

Melanie Trump updated Twitter about how she is doing after the news broke that the First Lady tested positive for COVID.

And of course, Jennifer Rubin wasted NO time falling all over herself to be the biggest ghoul of all, trying to pick a fight with Melania:

Rubin attacking Melania for updating Twitter on her condition? Classy.

Starting to think she is like Pavlov’s dogs, and anytime someone named Trump tweets she drools down her chin and barks at them on Twitter.

Seriously.

Yup.

Just like the rest of our favorite Never Trumpers.

