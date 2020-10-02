https://hannity.com/media-room/squad-reacts-tlaib-rips-trumps-covid-diagnosis-says-only-cares-about-himself-promotes-deadly-lies/

So-called ‘Squad Member’ Rep. Rashida Tlaib viciously attacked President Trump Friday after learning of his CoVID diagnosis; saying he “only cares about himself” and promotes “deadly lies” to the American people.

“He still won’t wear a mask. He only cares about himself and his life, NOT those around him or the people he took an oath to protect. Too many lives lost because of his deadly lies,” Tlaib wrote.

He still won’t wear a mask.

He only cares about himself and his life, NOT those around him or the people he took an oath to protect. Too many lives lost because of his deadly lies. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 2, 2020

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also weighed-in Friday on the President’s positive diagnosis for CoVID-19; saying his behavior was a “brazen invitation for something like this to happen.”

“I always pray for the president’s family, that they’re safe. I know he’ll have the best of care,” said Pelosi. “Going into crowds unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen.”

“Going into crowds unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen.”@SpeakerPelosi discusses @realDonaldTrumps positive COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/rG04vVaMXA

— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 2, 2020

“It might be a learning experience,” she added. “This is tragic. It’s very sad.”

Watch Pelosi’s comments above.

