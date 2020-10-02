https://noqreport.com/2020/10/02/stephanie-winston-wolkoffs-release-of-private-conversations-with-melania-trump-appears-vindictive/

When CNN released secretly taped recordings of First Lady Melania Trump talking to former adviser and confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, I was concerned she said something bad. She didn’t. In fact, she came across as an exceptional woman experiencing an exceptional circumstance and doing what she can to cope with becoming one of the most recognizable persons in the world. And as Liz Wheeler noted, it made many of her fans love her even more.

This literally makes me love Melania Trump even more. 🤣 She didn’t say a single thing that’s not true. Love it. But shame on her fame-seeking “friend” for betraying her privacy. pic.twitter.com/44H6hDBtgq — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 2, 2020

“Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance. The timing of this continues to be suspect – as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism,” Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Wolkoff made it clear in her interview with Anderson Cooper last night that she was vengeful towards the Trump administration and her former boss in the White House over accusations they made of her. She felt she was being used as a scapegoat. By releasing the book and the secretly taped recordings, she could try to show the world that she’s not as irrelevant as she really is. Ironically, in the article CNN posted about the recordings, they noted why Wolkoff’s services were no longer required and devastated her narrative by highlighting how much she pocketed from her time there.

Wolkoff was Trump’s first hire for the East Wing, acting as senior adviser to the first lady, writing speeches and helping craft what would become the “Be Best” platform.

However, as investigations into inaugural activities unfolded, Wolkoff’s relationship with Trump unraveled, prompted by the amount of money Wolkoff and her events firm allegedly pocketed during the planning and execution of the inauguration.

Wolkoff’s firm was paid more than $26 million, most of which went to subcontractors, but a hefty amount, reportedly $1.6 million, went directly to Wolkoff’s business, according to documents reviewed by CNN. Wolkoff personally received about $500,000 for her role in the inauguration, according to The New York Times.

Few things are more disgusting than trying to cash in on a relationship by betraying trust. That’s what Stephanie Winston Wolkoff did by writing her book and releasing secret recordings of the First Lady. Wolkoff is now a punchline.

