https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/steven-crowder-holds-rally-in-michigan-demands-gov-whitmer-release-full-covid-nursing-home-mortality-rate

Steven Crowder organized a rally outside of the Michigan State Capitol building Friday, October 2, to raise awareness of the countless COVID deaths that allegedly resulted from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s nursing home policy.

Watch Crowder’s Michigan Rally Livestream here.

[embedded content]

