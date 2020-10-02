https://www.theepochtimes.com/no-word-yet-on-tests-for-pence-biden-barrett-following-trump-diagnosis_3523341.html

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House announced Friday.

Barrett, a federal judge, hasn’t been with President Donald Trump since Sunday’s announcement ceremony, White House spokesman Judd Deere told news outlets.

“She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands,” he said.

Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday, came into close contact with Barrett at the White House.

Trump was within six feet of Barrett and her husband and seven children. None were wearing masks, though everyone who is poised to come into contact with the president are tested for COVID-19.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, White House aide Hope Hicks, and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House advisor Ivanka Trump are among those who tested negative Friday.

President Donald Trump makes a point as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 29, 2020. (Morry Gash/Pool/AP Photo)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign hasn’t said whether he has been tested for COVID-19 since Trump’s diagnosis.

Biden came into contact with Trump when they debated in person in Cleveland, Ohio, although the pair appeared to stay socially distant.

Social distance is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as six feet of space. CDC officials say people should stay socially distant as a way to try to prevent spread of the CCP virus.

If people cannot keep the distance between themselves and others, they’re encouraged to wear masks, which some health officials say lowers the risk of spreading the new malady.

Biden’s campaign hasn’t said whether the 77-year-old has been tested since the debate. The campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Biden campaigned across Ohio and Pennsylvania a day after the debate and his campaign plans on launching in-person canvassing this weekend. Biden was scheduled to travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday.

Editor’s note: Story was updated with Pence’s negative test result.

