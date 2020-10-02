https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/survey-americans-new-appreciation-nature-covid-quarantine/

(LONDON SUN) Americans have a new appreciation for nature during the coronavirus quarantine, according to a new study.

The study asked 2,000 Americans about how they’re keeping their moods up in light of social distancing measures.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents shared they didn’t appreciate nature as much as they should have before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation and their Get on Board campaign, the survey found that as their days indoors drag along, 57 percent said it’s all taken a toll on their mental health and happiness.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

