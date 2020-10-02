https://babylonbee.com/news/laughable-fringe-conspiracy-theorist-believes-hollywood-isnt-run-by-a-bunch-of-pedos/

Talk About Crazy: This Fringe Conspiracy Theorist Believes Hollywood Isn’t Run By A Bunch Of Pedos

Can you say “tin-foil hat wackadoodle?” Well, get ready to, because you’re about to meet Kyle Christopher, a local fringe conspiracy theorist who believes Hollywood isn’t run by a bunch of perverts and pedophiles.

He’s totally cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!

“I believe Hollywood is run by upstanding, moral people,” said the crazy, tinfoil-hat wearing conspiracy theorist, who denies truth in the face of overwhelming evidence to cling to his bizarre fringe theory.

He was shown footage of several Netflix shows that clearly sexualize minors, and he shrugged his shoulders. “This is clearly just a false-flag psy-op controlled opposition designed to throw us off the truth: that Hollywood is run by normal people with a strong moral compass.”

Some people just can’t be reasoned with!

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.