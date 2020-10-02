http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8ARxld1XZCw/

Texas House of Representatives member Gene Wu (D-Houston) lamented on Twitter Friday evening that it would be “hard to serve a prison sentence” if President Donald Trump dies of Coronavirus. Not long after, the tweet was deleted and replaced with well wishes for a full recovery. The southwest Houston politician did not offer an apology for the original statement.

Rep. Wu followed up the deleted tweet wishing the President “a full recovery. I’ll pray for him and send him healing thoughts.”

I wish President Trump a full recovery. I’ll pray for him and send him healing thoughts. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) October 2, 2020

The outspoken politician added the President’s recovery will be the greatest the nation has ever seen.

The greatest recovery the nation has ever seen. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) October 2, 2020

Rep. Wu was not shy in mocking the “thoughts and prayers” offered by his colleagues in the immediate aftermath of the shooting at Santa Fe High School in May 2018.

Y’all been sending thoughts and prayers for two freaking decades now. Time to try something new. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 18, 2018

On Thursday, the White House disclosed that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He was transferred to Walter Reed Hospital “out of an abundance of caution” after experiencing fatigue and other “mild symptoms.” The remainder of the First Family are yielding negative test results.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

