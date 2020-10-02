http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/eypFhe6PBwk/the-mob-meets-the-floyd-case.php

Attorney Thomas Plunkett represents former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng in the Floyd murder case. Kueng is one of the four former officers charged in the case. The case is pending before Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.

The courthouse sits in downtown Minneapolis and the case is proceeding in an atmosphere of mob justice. All four defendants have moved for a change of venue. I discussed the venue issue in “Random thoughts on the Floyd case.”

Defendants’ motion was originally predicated on pervasive pretrial publicity. Plunkett has now supplemented his argument with a personal account of the mob that greeted defendants and their counsel outside the court for the long hearing that included argument on the change of venue motion. As I put it in the linked post, we are one step removed from The Ox-Bow Incident. I have uploaded Plunkett’s six-page supplemental memorandum to Scribd and embedded it below.

The court has posted separate pages providing access to filings in each of the four cases. The page for the Kueng case is here with links to the pages for each of the three other cases.

Kueng Supplemental Change of Venue Memorandum by Scott Johnson on Scribd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

