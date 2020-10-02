https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/10/02/the-morning-briefing-trumps-got-covid-19-and-now-the-year-is-going-to-get-really-ugly-n994749

Trump Gets Another Election Year Curveball

Good Friday morning, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

And #TGIF, of course.

Let us now begin our journey even deeper into Bizarroland.

I keep telling people not to ask what else can go wrong this year but people seem to not be taking my advice. 2020 seems to be offended by the question and always has an answer to it that nobody likes. Never tempt the universe. The universe is bored and does not take kindly to being trifled with.

The week was already weird enough with the lingering debate madness. That managed to capture the public’s imagination for three whole days, which is an eternity in this interminable year. Well boys and girls, it looks as if we will be moving into the weekend with a whole new topic of conversation.

Tyler had the news:

Update 10/2/2020 1:00 a.m.: In the wee hours of Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced he and first Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. “Tonight, [the first lady] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

This doesn’t open up a can of worms, it opens up a warehouse of worms.

First, I think we are all aware that this is going to make the already unhinged American Left even worse. Buckle up for days of gleeful rejoicing that ORANGE MAN BAD has the Chinese Bat Flu. Most will probably be cheering for him to die. In a different era, I’d be awful for suggesting that American citizens might do that but we’ve all met these people. It’s early on Friday morning and I’m already seeing some awful stuff on Twitter. I won’t share any of it here because I don’t like to give people like that a bigger audience.

One thing this election didn’t need was another wrench thrown into the works to muck things up, especially for the president. He’s been gaining ground in the polls and a lot of that is because he’s been hitting swing states to campaign in person. At the most critical time of the campaign he’s now sidelined. My pessimism about November just quadrupled.

A big worry of mine is whether Amy Coney Barrett will end up testing positive after having spent so much time in close proximity to President Trump last week. I hate even putting that into the universe by typing it because I feel it might trigger it into reality.

Yeah, I’ve got ego issues and truly feel I have that kind of power.

We really, really don’t need a delay in Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Let’s face it, however, every damn thing about this Chinese Bat Flu has served the Democrats. As I’ve written before, there are days that I’m convinced that the DNC has people working in the lab in Wuhan.

Anyway, our prayers are with POTUS and FLOTUS. Let’s hope they get through this quickly.

Enjoy the weekend, we’re going to be hitting some turbulence soon.

