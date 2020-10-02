http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Cr8l5LYOWno/this-cycles-most-hard-hitting-ad.php

Public safety is the issue of the day, especially in the suburbs. This ad was produced by “Moms For Safe Neighborhoods” and is playing, I believe, mostly in Florida. But there are also some spots in Minnesota, and likely elsewhere. It includes an imaginary news person who says that the Democratic Congress and President Biden have cut spending on the police, which the federal government doesn’t really do. But the basic point is correct. If you like riots, looting and arson, the Democrats are the party for you. The fact that Joe Biden can’t bring himself to condemn Antifa–and no Democrat, needless to say, will condemn #BLM–makes the case.

Here it is:

