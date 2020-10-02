https://hannity.com/media-room/this-wearable-device-prevents-back-pain-by-correcting-your-posture/

According to a nationwide survey, more than half of adults suffer from back pain. There are many causes, but bad posture is one of the most common.

If you are one of those adults, Albaro Air could be the solution. This wearable posture corrector keeps your spine aligned to prevent pain and help train you to hold a better posture when you’re not wearing the Albaro. The device retails for $120, but Hannity viewers can get it today for just $99.99.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/oWIiHD_CY3A

Posture correctors work by guiding your spine into a more natural shape. Most are designed to be used on a chair, but Albaro Air is designed to be worn like a super-thin backpack.

This means you feel the positive effects throughout the day, whether you are seated or standing. It’s a great way to fix back, neck, and shoulder pain and other symptoms of poor posture, such as breathing problems.

Being very light, the device is surprisingly comfortable to wear, and it’s the only posture corrector that provides personalized spinal support with its air cell technology; rather than heavy metal or plastic, your back is supported by small cells filled with air. Using a patented ergonomically-designed air pressure cell to fit your unique body, it adjusts the air pressure and creates the most comfortable back support while effectively realigning your balance

In addition, the back panel has an air mesh design to prevent a nasty build-up of sweat. Just as importantly, Albaro Air is made to last. The shoulder straps have double stitching to survive daily use, while a neoprene band keeps the whole thing locked in place.

Albaro Air raised over $249k in crowdfunding on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, so you’ll be in good company when you grab the device today for $99.99. It’s available in five different adjustable sizes, from small (23″-27″) to extra-extra large (40″-44″).

Albaro Air Posture Corrector (Large) – $99.99 See Deal

Prices subject to change

