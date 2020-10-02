https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/02/this-wh-cant-be-trusted-cheri-jacobus-tests-even-more-positive-for-tds-spreads-insane-trump-covid19-conspiracy-theory/

Following the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID19, certifiable Resistance nutjob Cheri Jacobus took the opportunity to rub his nose in it:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

It’s affects almost no one, though. That’s what you told us. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 2, 2020

But then one of her followers made her stop and think that maybe her initial response wasn’t the right one to have.

Sal here helped Cheri realize that there are even worse takes:

Are we 100% sure this is true?… Could it possibly just be a way to avoid press coverage &/or next debate this close to election? Asking for a freind. — Sal (Moo Cow) (@Sal_aka_MooCow) October 2, 2020

Until we hear from Walter Reed, I am skeptical. This White House cannot be trusted. https://t.co/6cUqE83ZJS — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 2, 2020

Welp.

I am also very skeptical. It is extremely convenient at this time: avoids the two remaining debates, having to move his rallies and responding to the press. — Angela de la Pena (@Angelajester2) October 2, 2020

Couldn’t agree more. I think this is a planned COVID illness to reset his campaign and promote herd immunity — Sarah (@sarah_dekoven) October 2, 2020

AGREED. WELL put. — bonjouryall 🆘🔥32 days til Nov 3 📬🗳 (@bonjouryall) October 2, 2020

No, see. No. It’s not “WELL put.” It is literally the opposite of “WELL put.”

It’s insane. Cheri Jacobus is insane.

A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS!!!!!! 🤔 — RachaelLorriane (@SweetLorriane1) October 2, 2020

That’s not a good thing.

And it certainly doesn’t call for doubling down like this:

What do you suppose the odds are that Trump is just claiming to have the virus, so he can announce in a few days how strong he is because he beat it and how it’s actually not that serious and how is followers should all return to normal? — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 2, 2020

Until we hear from Walter Reed, it’s in pencil, not pen. This WH can’t be trusted. https://t.co/ew0LDjypcF — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 2, 2020

We’d argue that no one should trust Cheri Jacobus.

Spoiler alert: if it’s contra what she wants she won’t believe Walter Reed either https://t.co/NVN7mAiH4W — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) October 2, 2020

Cheri Jacobus believes whatever Cheri Jacobus has to believe in order to justify her Trump Derangement Syndrome.

