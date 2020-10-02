https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/02/three-members-of-the-white-house-press-corps-reportedly-test-positive-for-covid-19/

CNN’s Brian Oliver Darcy is reporting that a third member of the White House Press Corps has tested positive for Covid-19:

A memo had gone out earlier in the day that two journos tested positive, one of whom was on AF1 for the president’s trip to Pennsylvania earlier in the week:

According to reports, these unnamed journos were all at the SCOTUS event for Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday:

Of note, journos haven’t exactly been practicing what the preach while in the white house:

Fox News personnel who may have been exposed will be tested as well:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...