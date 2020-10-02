https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-announces-he-and-melania-tested-positive-for-covid-19_3523085.html

President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president wrote on Twitter.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The news comes shortly after it was confirmed that White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive and that Trump and the first lady were going into quarantine.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere released a memorandum from Trump’s physician in the early hours of Friday, which confirmed the positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

