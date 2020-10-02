https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-taken-walter-reed-military-medical-center-precautionary-measure/

(CNBC) President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday “as a precautionary measure” following his coronavirus diagnosis, a senior administration official told NBC News.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to reporters at the White House.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,” McEnany said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

