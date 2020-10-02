https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/trump-being-treated-remdesivir-reported-be-doing-well?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump began treatment Friday night with the new coronavirus treatment Remdesivir, and his doctor reported he was doing well in the hospital after his diagnosis for COVID-19.

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, said the president has not required any assistance breathing.

“This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably,” Conley said in a statement.

Shortly before midnight, Trump tweeted from his hospital bed that he was feeling OK and thanked his well wishers.

“Going well, I think!,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

