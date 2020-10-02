https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-campaign-cancels-rallies-president-first-family-members-will-replaced-virtual-events-pence-still-campaign/

The Trump campaign issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the cancellation of scheduled rallies by President Trump and members of the First Family, saying the rallies will be replaced by virtual events. Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for the COVID-19 China coronavirus late Thursday night. Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for the virus on Friday, will resume his campaign schedule according to the campaign however no events are currently listed for Pence. The vice presidential debate scheduled for Wednesday, October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah is still on, according to host University of Utah.

President Trump speaks at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, September 30, screen image.

Campaign statement:

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.” – Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager

TRENDING: Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump had rallies scheduled for Sanford, Florida Friday night, Janesville and Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, and Tucson and Flagstaff, Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Donald Trump, Jr. was scheduled for a weekend swing through Florida with stops in Kissimmee and Coconut Creek on Saturday and Gainesville on Monday with a stop in Kennesaw, Georgia late Monday afternoon.

The campaign event site now carries this message, ” These events are in the process of being turned into virtual seminars and a Trump Victory Organizer will contact attendees with more details”

Screen image, October 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

