https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519339-trump-campaign-did-not-notify-biden-of-possible-covid-19-exposure

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE’s campaign did not notify Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE’s team of the president’s positive coronavirus test, according to two sources close to the former vice president’s campaign.

Instead, Biden’s campaign discovered that the president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE had tested positive for COVID-19 after seeing news reports, which came two days after Biden and Trump met in Cleveland for the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Biden and Trump did not shake hands ahead of the debate, given concerns about the coronavirus, and the two men stood several feet apart from one another. Still, the debate and uncertainty over whether Trump was infected at the time has raised concerns about whether he may have spread the virus to others.

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisJim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week Biden up by 2 points in Georgia following first debate: poll When VP candidates debate in Salt Lake City, they can see changes on health care’s frontlines MORE (D-Calif.), were tested for the coronavirus on Friday. Harris tested negative for the virus, while Biden is still awaiting his results.

Politico reported on Friday that the Biden campaign is also testing people who attended the presidential debate.

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus, a development that injects a new element of uncertainty into the already chaotic race for the White House just 32 days out from Election Day.

Trump and the first lady are experiencing mild symptoms from the virus and are currently quarantining at the White House.

It’s unclear how long Trump will remain isolated. Still, the quarantine will take him off the campaign trail at a time when he is behind Biden in the polls. It also throws the fate of the remaining two presidential debates into uncertainty.

Trump’s positive COVID-19 test came shortly after news broke that one of his senior aides, Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, had tested positive. It was also revealed on Friday that Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump has downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus for months and has often ridiculed others for wearing masks despite recommendations to do so by public health officials. The president mocked Biden at the debate on Tuesday for frequently wearing a face covering.

“Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said.

