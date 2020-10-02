https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519322-trump-experiencing-mild-symptoms-after-testing-positive-for-virus

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a White House official said Friday.

The president is expected to continue working in some capacity while in quarantine, and he has a phone call scheduled for Friday afternoon on providing COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.

According to The New York Times, which first reported Trump had mild symptoms, the president appeared lethargic during a Thursday fundraiser, and he fell asleep while flying back from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Trump revealed early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE had tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. this year.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.

The White House physician said in a letter released by the press office that Trump and the first lady were “both well,” and that he expected the president to “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Trump’s positive diagnosis came hours after it was reported that Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, one of his top aides, had contracted the virus. Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One on Tuesday to the first presidential debate and on Wednesday to a rally in Minnesota.

The president attended a fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday. In total, dozens of West Wing staffers, administration officials, donors and support staff may have been exposed to the virus.

There were no additional positive tests immediately reported in the West Wing, though the White House has not typically disclosed such developments. Vice President Pence, senior advisers Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerAbraham Accords: New hope for peace in Middle East Tenants in Kushner building file lawsuit alleging dangerous living conditions Trump hosts Israel, UAE, Bahrain for historic signing MORE and Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpLetter from Trump taking credit for aid now mandated in government food boxes: report The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts Trump will be charged for tax evasion after he leaves office MORE and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinHouse approves .2T COVID-19 relief bill as White House talks stall If you could save a million lives, would you do it? Overnight Health Care: Six Republicans break with party on ObamaCare vote | Pfizer CEO ‘disappointed’ vaccine discussed ‘in political terms’ | Trump Supreme Court pick signed ‘right to life’ statement in 2006 MORE all tested negative on Friday morning.

