Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said President Donald Trump is “in good spirits” and First Lady Melania Trump is “doing good.”

The top Republican and close Trump allies said he called the first couple this morning.

“I talked to President Trump this morning … First thing I asked him about was the First Lady. She’s doing good,” he said during an event in Myrtle Beach with the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police. “The President was in good spirits. The first thing he asked me is how’s the hearings going?”

Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was referring the nomination hearing of Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) nominee Amy Coney Barrett which was scheduled on Oct. 12.

He told the president that the hearing is on track: “We’re going to start October the 12th.”

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also affirmed that Trump is in good spirits.

“Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business—especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic,” said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to reporters Friday morning. “We talked a number of times this morning. I got the five or six things that he had tasked me to do, like I do every single morning. He is certainly wanting to make sure we stay engaged.”

Trump’s physician Sean Conley announced in a memorandum early Friday that Trump and Melania have tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as novel coronavirus, a contagious virus spread from Wuhan, China.

Both Trumps are “well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley said.

The Trumps were tested after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the CCP virus.

Many people around Trump were tested after the Trumps, including their youngest son, Barron Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. All of them tested negative.

Barrett, the judge nominated to be the SCOTUS justice to fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also tested negative.

The CCP virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, originated from Wuhan city in China and infected over 34 million people, claiming the lives of more than 1 million outside China, according to government data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese regime claimed that there are only 90,567 infections and 4,739 deaths inside China, which remains a highly doubtful figure due to the rapid spread of the virus outside of China.

It’s widely reported that the Chinese regime covered up the outbreak and refused to share information with other countries.

In America, more than 7.2 million people have reportedly been infected and over 207,000 have reportedly died from the disease. It has become a highly political issue leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

