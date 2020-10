https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-hold-virtual-campaign-rally/

(FOX NEWS) President Trump will hold a virtual campaign rally on Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

His planned rally in Sanford was canceled after he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus.

The president will be live streaming his ‘Make America Great Again’ event at 7 p.m. on Friday. You can register to attend virtually HERE.

