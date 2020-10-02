https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trump-name-judicial-watch-president-tom-fitton-court-oversight-committee?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump will nominate conservative activist and Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton to a key court oversight agency in Washington, D.C., the White House announced this week.

Fitton will be appointed to the District of Columbia Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure, the White House announced on Friday.

That commission has the ability to censure and/or remove judges from both the D.C. Superior Court and the District’s Court of Appeals. It was created in 1970.

In a tweet on Friday, Fitton thanked the president for the looming appointment.

“I am honored and humbled by your confidence,” he said. “Now, please get well soon!”

