https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-to-work-from-presidential-offices-at-walter-reed-out-of-abundance-of-caution-white-house_3524105.html

President Donald Trump is moving to work in his presidential office at Walter Reed, the White House said.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement.

The president appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady, the White House said.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced in a memorandum early Friday that both the president and first lady have tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as novel coronavirus, which spread from Wuhan, China, and causes the disease COVID-19.

The Trumps were tested after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the CCP virus.

Many people around Trump were tested after the Trumps, including their youngest son, Barron, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. All of them tested negative.

Trump is fatigued but in good spirits. He received a single eight-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail and has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin, Conley said in a memorandum on Friday afternoon.

“He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” read the memorandum.

Melania remains well with only a mild cough and headache, the president’s physician said.

This is a developing story, visit back for more updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

