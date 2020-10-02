https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519427-trump-tweets-video-in-first-remarks-since-covid-19-diagnosis-i-think

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE on Friday evening tweeted a pre-recorded video message thanking Americans for their support as he battles COVID-19, the first time he has been heard from since sharing news of his diagnosis.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump says in the 18-second clip, tweeted moments after he arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” he added. “The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it.”

The president’s brief remarks were the first time he has spoken to the public since he revealed early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, which has infected more than 7 million people in the U.S. and killed more than 205,000.

The video clip was released just after Trump had been seen for the first time since his diagnosis when he left the White House to walk to Marine One for the short flight to Walter Reed. The president wore a mask, flashed a thumbs up and a wave to assembled reporters, and made his way to the helicopter under his own power.

White House officials have said the president is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and his physician said he is feeling fatigued. But a person familiar with the matter said Trump was also running a light fever, and other outlets have reported the president is dealing with nasal congestion.

His absence from public view and lack of Twitter activity since announcing his diagnosis spurred speculation, however, that his condition could be more serious than officials were letting on. The White House has credibility issues and has been secretive about COVID-19 cases within its walls. The administration did not publicize that Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, one of Trump’s closest aides, had tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Trump is 74 and overweight, putting him in a higher risk category for serious complications from the virus. He is expected to remain at Walter Reed for at least a few days to receive treatment, but officials said he has not transferred power to the vice president.

Updated: 6:54 p.m.

