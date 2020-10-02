http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/C35mADdDwbE/trumps-test-positive.php

Last night it was reported that presidential aide Hope Hicks tested posted for COVID-19 (on Wednesday, according to ABC News). Late last night President Trump himself tweeted out the news and added that he and Mrs. Trump were being tested.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Two hours later Trump tweeted out that he and Mrs. Trump have tested positive. Although Hicks is symptomatic, the Trumps so far are not.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

We wish the Trumps the best.

