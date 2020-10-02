https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519310-trumps-test-sparks-fears-of-spread-heres-who-he-met-in-last-week

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE’s positive coronavirus test is raising immediate questions about the spread of the disease given his packed schedule and events with, among others, his nominee to the Supreme Court and his rival for the White House.

Just this week, Trump attended the first presidential debate, held meetings with top aides, spoke at a campaign rally and traveled to a fundraiser.

Depending on when Trump was first exposed, dozens of people may be at risk. Trump has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the virus, and he and his staff often do not wear masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House says that Trump and those close to him are tested regularly for COVID-19. News broke late Thursday that one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, had tested positive for the virus. Trump later revealed that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted that everyone near the president since Saturday should be tested to try to identify a source, and anyone near him from Tuesday on should quarantine, since Trump might have been infectious then.

Here’s a timeline of Trump’s events from the past week.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Trump delivered a health care speech in Charlotte, N.C., in an airport hanger to about 200 guests, some of whom wore masks. He later traveled to Jacksonville, Fla., to hold a campaign rally. Trump stayed overnight at his resort in Doral in Miami, Fla.

Friday, Sept. 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump participated in a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable indoors at Doral in Miami.

The event had an audience of 150 people, with many in the crowd not wearing masks.

Later, Trump delivered remarks on his Black economic empowerment plan in Atlanta, Ga., to an audience of roughly 200. Most guests were not wearing masks or social distancing.

Later that evening, Trump participated in a closed-door fundraiser in Washington, D.C., and Trump held a rally in Newport News, Va. Hicks was among aides traveling with the president aboard Air Force One on the trip to Virginia.

Saturday, Sept. 26

The president officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as an associate justice for the Supreme Court during a packed event in the Rose Garden where guests were gathered closely together.

Trump stood side-by-side with Barrett and her family, including her seven children. Those in the crowd included Vice President Pence, Attorney General William Barr, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 COVID-19 talks hit crucial stretch Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting MORE, White House communications director Alyssa Farah, chief of staff to the vice president Marc Short, Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Pelosi, Mnuchin make last-ditch effort for COVID-19 relief deal Senate Democrats want to avoid Kavanaugh 2.0 Trump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary MORE (R-Mo.), Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerOvernight Health Care: Six Republicans break with party on ObamaCare vote | Pfizer CEO ‘disappointed’ vaccine discussed ‘in political terms’ | Trump Supreme Court pick signed ‘right to life’ statement in 2006 The Hill’s Morning Report – Pelosi, Mnuchin make last-ditch effort for COVID-19 relief deal Vote for gender affirmation: Life and death choice MORE (R-Ga.) and Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseMcConnell: Next Trump-Biden debate should be more respectful GOP senators pan debate: ‘S—show,’ ‘awful,’ ’embarrassment’ Schumer rips Trump, GOP over debate: ‘How are you not embarrassed?’ MORE (R-Neb.), Rep. Mike Johnson James (Mike) Michael JohnsonReclaiming the American Dream LWCF modernization: Restoring the promise Mike Johnson to run for vice chairman of House GOP conference MORE (R-La.) and Fox News host Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamFox News tops broadcast networks for first time in 3rd quarter Will Chis Wallace’s debate topics favor Biden over Trump? Trump assails Black Lives Matter in appeal to Black voters MORE.

Later, Trump traveled to a rally in Middletown, Pa., where he delivered a speech to upward of 2,000 supporters outside in an airport hanger.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Trump went to his golf course in Virginia and later held a news conference at the White House.

The White House does not typically disclose who the president golfs with. But he was joined in the White House briefing room by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSacha Baron Cohen trailer for ‘Borat 2’ includes prank on Pence Biden, Trump clash at vicious, ugly debate Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE. The latter two had been helping Trump prepare for the presidential debates. Roughly two dozen reporters and photographers were also in the room, wearing masks.

Monday, Sept. 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump delivered a speech on the country’s coronavirus testing strategy to a sizable crowd of administration officials in the Rose Garden.

Among those in attendance were Pence, who tested negative on Friday morning; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma; coronavirus task force member Brett Giroir; coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R).

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Trump traveled to Cleveland with Hicks and other aides and participated in the first presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE.

The president was surrounded by aides and advisers on Air Force Once en route to the debate, including McEnany, campaign manager Bill Stepien, campaign adviser Jason Miller, Christie and Giuliani.

Trump’s family also joined him for the debate: Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpLetter from Trump taking credit for aid now mandated in government food boxes: report The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts Trump will be charged for tax evasion after he leaves office MORE, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerAbraham Accords: New hope for peace in Middle East Tenants in Kushner building file lawsuit alleging dangerous living conditions Trump hosts Israel, UAE, Bahrain for historic signing MORE, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleKid Rock opens Trump rally by saying ‘fake media’ will say it didn’t happen Kid Rock to headline Trump rally in Michigan Pence set to attend fundraiser hosted by couple who shared QAnon posts MORE, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpAmericans are tired of Democrats’ politicized investigations against Trump Judge orders Eric Trump to comply with New York AG’s subpoena before Election Day Eric Trump uses misleading clip to blast Biden for using teleprompter MORE and Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpHillicon Valley: Democrats demand answers over Russian interference bulletin | Google Cloud wins defense contract for cancer research | Cyberattack disrupts virtual classes Lara Trump campaigns with far-right activist candidate Laura Loomer in Florida Sunday shows – Democrats target Trump as violence flares MORE were all spotted on the plane and in the debate hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president then stood on stage for nearly two hours in proximity to moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceTrump: ‘I condemn all white supremacists’ McConnell: Next Trump-Biden debate should be more respectful Hillicon Valley: Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech executives | Amazon says over 19,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 | Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference MORE and Biden, though the podiums were several feet apart.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Trump participated in a fundraiser near Minneapolis and held a campaign rally in Duluth, Minn. Hicks traveled with the president on Air Force One and is said to have kept her distance on the return flight after not feeling well.

Other aides who joined for the trip include Kushner, McEnany, Meadows and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Trump held a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., that was closed to press, hours before news breaks of Hicks’s positive case and those of Trump and the first lady.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

