https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-posts-trump-death/2020/10/02/id/990158

Twitter on Friday said it would remove tweets that wish or hope for President Donald Trump to die of COVID-19.

“Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed,” Twitter said on its corporate account. “This does not automatically mean suspension.”

The announcement came about 18 hours after Trump announced via Twitter that both he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, had tested positive for the virus. The president is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Twitter said such posts violate its policy, which prohibits “behavior that harasses or intimidates, or is otherwise intended to shame or degrade others.”

Trump’s announcement of his positive test was retweeted more than 900,000 times, drew 1.7 million likes and elicited more than 550,000 comments.

Twitter and other social media platforms were flooded with posts cheering the announcement or bashing Trump, TheHill.com reported.

Although posts such as “Can we thank Karma?” remained on Twitter, Democratic rival Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris both wished the Trumps a speedy recovery.

