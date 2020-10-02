https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/unemployment-falls-7-9-september/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The economy added 661,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in September, the Labor Department reported on Friday, as hiring rates have slowed.

Friday’s jobs report is the last before November’s election. And while it shows, like in previous reports, historically large number of job gains, the pace of the recovery has fallen off the trajectory that would be needed to quickly return the economy to its pre-pandemic health.

Over a million jobs were created in August and July saw an increase of 1.8 million. While these gains would be considered large by historical standards, they were much less than the 7.3 million jobs created in May and June.

