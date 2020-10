https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/union-bosses-struggling-convince-members-vote-trump/

(BREITBART) Union bosses in the swing state of Pennsylvania admit they are struggling to convince their rank-and-file members to vote against President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

As Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania this week, local reports indicate union bosses are having a difficult time convincing their members to vote against Trump this election cycle.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook