The 11th Circuit Court on Friday overturned the Democrat Party’s attempt to steal the election in Georgia.

The court ruled ballots must be postmarked on November 3rd, election day, and not later as Democrats would like. It helps them to steal the elections.

Via Larry Schweikart.

GOOD NEWS FROM ZEN MASTER: The 11th Circuit, thanks to two Trump SCOTUS shortlisters–Britt Grant & Barbara Lagoa–overturned an injunction that would’ve required Georgia to accept ballots 3 days after Election Day if postmarked by 11/3. Now ballots must *arrive* by Election Day — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 2, 2020

UPDATE– This is on top of five GOP legal wins earlier this week!

As GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted out this evening —

This is the RNC’s FIFTH legal win just this week. Courts have sided with the GOP in: ✔️Iowa

✔️Ohio

✔️Maine

✔️New Hampshire

✔️Arizona We will continue to fight back against Democrat assaults on our elections!

https://t.co/ImFKSGcJLU (3/3) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 2, 2020

