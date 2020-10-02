https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/good-news-11th-circuit-court-overturns-democrat-attempts-steal-georgia-election-rules-ballots-must-postmarked-nov-3rd/

The 11th Circuit Court on Friday overturned the Democrat Party’s attempt to steal the election in Georgia.

The court ruled ballots must be postmarked on November 3rd, election day, and not later as Democrats would like. It helps them to steal the elections.

Via Larry Schweikart.

UPDATE– This is on top of five GOP legal wins earlier this week!

As GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted out this evening —

