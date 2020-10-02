https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-president-shows-minor-systems-witness-said-looked-lethargic-bedminster-fundraiser-vp-pence-tests-negative-virus/

Last night Trump Campaign adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hope traveled on Air Force One with the president three times this week.

An hour later President Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady came down with the coronavirus.

This morning Maggie Haberman at The New York Times reported President Trump is said to have minor symptoms.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus.

It should be noted that most people who catch the disease recover especially those people under 50 years-old.

