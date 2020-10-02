https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-president-shows-minor-systems-witness-said-looked-lethargic-bedminster-fundraiser-vp-pence-tests-negative-virus/

Last night Trump Campaign adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hope traveled on Air Force One with the president three times this week.

An hour later President Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady came down with the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This morning Maggie Haberman at The New York Times reported President Trump is said to have minor symptoms.

Trump is said to have minor symptoms. He was lethargic at the Bedminster fundraiser, per an attendee. As of last night, officials were discussing treatment options as well as options for addressing the nation. https://t.co/DCq8wCL3B4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus.

It should be noted that most people who catch the disease recover especially those people under 50 years-old.

