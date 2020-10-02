https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-update-coronavirus-treatment

Multiple outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump has been taken to Walter Reed medical center, but White House officials stress that the move is simply a precaution that is being taken “out of an abundance of caution” and that the president’s symptoms remain “mild.”

According to a statement released by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh MacEnany, “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

Prior to the news that the president would be taken to Walter Reed, the president’s physician released a statement updating the public on the state of President Donald Trump and the first lady, including details on what treatment he’s receiving for the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley released the statement through the White House press secretary’s office on Friday, the day after the president revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus.

“As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirits,” Conley said in the statement.

“He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” he added.

Conley detailed the treatment that the president was receiving for the coronavirus.

“Following PCR-confirmation of the president’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regenerons’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident,” wrote Conley.

“In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin,” Conley added.

He also said that first lady Melania Trump was experiencing “only a mild cough and headache,” but remained well. The rest of the Trump family tested negative for the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters in a media briefing that the president was experiencing “mild symptoms” from the coronavirus.

The president made the stunning announcement about his positive test after it was revealed that his close aide Hope Hicks had also tested positive. Since then a number of other Republican political figures have admitted to testing positive, including the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

The president said that he and the first lady will begin the process of quarantine.

