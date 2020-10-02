https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/military-planes-strategic-command-boeing-e-6b-mercury/2020/10/02/id/990015

Two U.S. military planes, used to provide command of American nuclear forces in the event any ground-based centers are inoperable, were detected flying along both coasts of the mainland early Friday — about the time President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

But a spokesman for the U.S. Strategic Command told Fox News the flights were “pre-planned.” He maintained the timing was “purely coincidental.”

And the official said there was “no change to the posture of the U.S. military.”

According to Fox News, trackers on social media noted one Boeing E-6B Mercury was flying along the east coast, while another was seen in the air above Oregon.

Fox News added there had been speculation the planes were in the air as a warning to U.S. enemies.

The news network noted military planes normally turn off their transponders to avoid being tracked. However, the two E-6Bs had their transponders still on, which sparked speculation that their crews wanted to be seen.

Fox News added the Navy operates a fleet of 16 E-6BNs. But it is not uncommon for two of the planes to be in the air.

Trump disclosed just before 1 a.m. on Friday that he and Melania had tested positive. But he vowed: “We will get through this together.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

