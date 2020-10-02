http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wlh1jNoIiss/

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are coronavirus free, the vice president’s Press Secretary Devin O’Malley announced Friday morning.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” O’Malley said. “Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery”:

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020

The update follows Friday morning’s early news of both President Trump and First Lady Melania contracting the novel coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump said, followed by the first lady who added that they are both “feeling good”:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Earlier in the evening, the president announced one of his aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infection. She reportedly flew with the president to Tuesday evening’s presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, “along with roughly 20 to 30 aides and family members and was seen backstage,” WRCBtv reported.

Pence said he and the second lady are praying for Trump and Melania’s swift recovery:

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Upon an onslaught of speculation, White House Physician Sean Conley released a letter, stating he expects the president to “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

“I will keep you updated on any future developments,” the U.S. Navy Commander physician added.

