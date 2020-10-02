https://www.theblaze.com/news/vice-president-mike-pence-wife-karen-test-negative-for-covid-19-following-presidents-diagnosis

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have both reportedly

tested negative for coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania, received a positive diagnosis.

What are the details?

Pence’s office announced that he and the second lady tested negative on Friday morning for the virus.

Devin O’Malley, press secretary for the vice president, announced the news in a Friday morning statement,

writing, “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

On Thursday night, Trump

announced his positive status.

On Twitter, the president

wrote, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted about the test,

writing, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

In a late-night memo, White House physician Sean Conley

said that Trump and his wife “are both well at this time” and promised that the White House’s medical team would maintain a “vigilant watch” over the president and the first lady.

Former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden is reportedly

set to be tested on Friday, following his appearance at Tuesday night’s presidential debate alongside the president and his family.

Additionally, CNN reported that a journalist “who was onboard Air Force One who was scheduled to travel with the Biden campaign on Friday was asked not to join the press corps accompanying the former vice president to campaign events.”

Biden on Friday morning tweeted, “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

