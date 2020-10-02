https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/video-president-trump-taps-marine-one-railing-signal-america-going-alright/

As Kristinn Taylor reported earlier — President Trump walked unassisted to Marine One for the trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

Trump wearing a suit and a mask, waved to reporters and flashed his trademark thumbs up as he left the White House.

President Trump tapped on the railing before entering Marine One for his trip to Walter Reed.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Is Being Taken to Walter Reed National Medical Center …Update: Trump Will Walk to Marine One

As Charlie Hurt mentioned on Special Report this is a sign to America that, “I’m going to be alright.”

President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is traveling with the president.

God bless our President.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

